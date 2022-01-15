Cold front arrives in Rio Grande Valley

If you are heading out this morning, you are going to want to grab that jacket.

A cold front has arrived in the Rio Grande Valley bringing with it gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

The cold front came in after 8 a.m. this morning.

Saturday’s highs will be near 63 degrees and the lows on Saturday night will be around 37 degrees. Sunday’s highs will also be near 63 degrees.

Because of the gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Brownville has issued a wind advisory that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.

A red flag warning also remains in effect until 6 p.m. The NWS reports low humidity could cause any fires that develop to spread quickly.