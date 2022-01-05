San Juan man accused in year’s first fatal crash arrested

A 31-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a San Juan teenager minutes into 2022 has turned himself in to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as San Juan resident Cristobal Trujillo, who is also accused of fleeing the scene.

Jail records indicate he was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday and that he is charged with manslaughter and accident involving death.

The auto-pedestrian crash occurred at approximately 12:06 a.m. Saturday on Cesar Chavez Road south of Owassa Road, according to a DPS news release.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 white Toyota Sienna (occupied by one male driver only) was traveling on Cesar Chavez at a high rate of speed and struck a male pedestrian attempting to cross the road. The driver of the Toyota fled on foot,” the news release stated.

The crash killed Juan Vasquez Jr.

A bond had not been set as of Wednesday morning.