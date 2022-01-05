Two-vehicle crash leaves woman dead

Brownsville police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday near the entrance of the Conquistador Apartments, located at 375 Billy Mitchell Blvd.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was at fault, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The woman was exiting from the apartment complex when her vehicle was “T-boned” by a truck, Sandoval said. She died at the scene.

Sandoval said it appears the woman failed to yield the right-of-way to a white Ford truck that collided with her four-door gray Hyundai, however a complete investigation would determine this.

The woman is not being identified until her family has been notified.

An investigation into the crash continues.