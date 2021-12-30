Man wanted in Cameron Park homicide arrested

A man wanted in a November homicide in Cameron Park is under arrest.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced on his Facebook page Thursday that Kevin Robert Broussard was taken into custody on Wednesday on a murder warrant at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville.

In an earlier post, Garza said Broussard is wanted “for the murder of Victor Medina that happened in Cameron Park.”

Deputies responded to Avenida Florencia at about 11:41 p.m. on Nov. 5 in reference to a man calling the sheriff’s department to say he had been shot, Garza said on his social media page.

The deputies arrived in Cameron Park and started to look around for Medina because he did not provide them with a location as to where he was. At 12:03 a.m. on Nov. 6, the Brownsville Fire Department found Medina. He was sitting inside a vehicle that was still in drive and had only come to a stop after colliding with a fence near El Centro Cultural in Cameron Park, Garza said.

