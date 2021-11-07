Sheriff’s office seeks man wanted in Cameron Park homicide

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Kevin Robert Broussard who is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred late Friday night in Cameron Park.

Sheriff Eric Garza said Broussard is wanted “for the murder of Victor Medina that happened in Cameron Park.”

Deputies responded to Avenida Florencia at about 11:41 p.m. Friday in reference to a man calling the sheriff’s department to say he had been shot, Garza said on his social media page.

The deputies arrived in Cameron Park and started to look around for Medina because he did not provide them with a location as to where he was at. At 12:03 a.m. Saturday, the Brownsville Fire Department found Medina. He was sitting inside a vehicle that was still in drive and had only come to a stop after colliding with a fence near El Centro Cultural, in Cameron Park, Garza said.

Garza said Broussard is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551 or if an emergency to call 911.