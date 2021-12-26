TSTC looks back on busy fall semester

HARLINGEN — The busy fall semester at Texas State Technical College’s campus in Harlingen has included many moments of pride.

Here is a look back at some of the semester’s highlights.

New leadership

Amanda Posada, TSTC’s executive director of Dual Enrollment, became the interim provost of the Harlingen campus. Former campus provost Cledia Hernandez took on the role of TSTC’s associate vice chancellor for External Relations and Workforce Development.

More opportunities

The TSTC Foundation received a grant from the Rio-South Texas Education and Community Development Foundation for TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program and The TSTC Foundation’s Goal Line Assistance Scholarship, providing new training equipment and aiding students who may be facing financial difficulties during their final year at TSTC.

High-flying students

Adrian Nacianceno, a TSTC Aircraft Airframe student, and Izzy Ortiz, a TSTC Aircraft Powerplant student, are the stewards of an X-38 space prototype vehicle frame for research purposes. Once their project is complete, the X-38 will be used as a beacon to inspire other students to consider careers related to space exploration.

History-making grad

Claudia Reyes is a 2019 graduate of TSTC’s Computer Networking and Security Technology (now Computer Networking and Systems Administration) program. Her fascination with working with computers, analyzing crime documentaries and advocating against cyberbullying led her to return to TSTC to pursue an advanced technical certificate in Digital Forensics Specialist. She added a new credential to her portfolio by becoming the first student in the program to earn the AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE) certification.

A commencement to celebrate

The TSTC campus in Harlingen marked the return to an in-person commencement ceremony Dec. 8 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. More than 300 graduates walked across the stage to accept a TSTC occupational skills award, certificate of completion or associate degree.

TSTC congratulates all of its students and graduates for their accomplishments, and looks forward to what the next semester will bring.

Registration for the spring semester at TSTC is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.