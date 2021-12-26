TSTC looks back on busy fall semester

By
Special to MyRGV.com
-

HARLINGEN — The busy fall semester at Texas State Technical College’s campus in Harlingen has included many moments of pride.

Here is a look back at some of the semester’s highlights.

New leadership

Amanda Posada, TSTC’s executive director of Dual Enrollment, became the interim provost of the Harlingen campus. Former campus provost Cledia Hernandez took on the role of TSTC’s associate vice chancellor for External Relations and Workforce Development.

Texas State Technical College Executive Director of Dual Enrollment Amanda Posada recently took on the role of interim provost at TSTC’s campus in Harlingen. (Courtesy: Texas State Technical College/TSTC)

More opportunities

The TSTC Foundation received a grant from the Rio-South Texas Education and Community Development Foundation for TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program and The TSTC Foundation’s Goal Line Assistance Scholarship, providing new training equipment and aiding students who may be facing financial difficulties during their final year at TSTC.

From left to right: Adam Gonzalez, RTSEF senior vice president of business development, Matt Ruszczak, RTSEF vice president of economic development, Richard Mesquias Jr., TSTC senior field development officer, Amanda Posada, TSTC interim Harlingen provost and statewide dual enrollment executive director, Cledia Hernandez, TSTC associate vice chancellor for External Relations and Workforce Development, and David Campos, TSTC associate provost, celebrate a grant awarded to The TSTC Foundation for TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program and The TSTC Foundation’s Goal Line Assistance Scholarship. (Courtesy: Texas State Technical College/TSTC)

High-flying students

Adrian Nacianceno, a TSTC Aircraft Airframe student, and Izzy Ortiz, a TSTC Aircraft Powerplant student, are the stewards of an X-38 space prototype vehicle frame for research purposes. Once their project is complete, the X-38 will be used as a beacon to inspire other students to consider careers related to space exploration.

Leo Guajardo (far left), a TSTC Aircraft Airframe and Powerplant instructor, Adrian Nacianceno (middle), a TSTC Aircraft Airframe student, and Izzy Ortiz, a TSTC Aircraft Powerplant student, carry a heat panel to the the X-38 spacecraft that is part of a special project they are working on at TSTC. (Courtesy: Texas State Technical College/TSTC)

History-making grad

Claudia Reyes is a 2019 graduate of TSTC’s Computer Networking and Security Technology (now Computer Networking and Systems Administration) program. Her fascination with working with computers, analyzing crime documentaries and advocating against cyberbullying led her to return to TSTC to pursue an advanced technical certificate in Digital Forensics Specialist. She added a new credential to her portfolio by becoming the first student in the program to earn the AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE) certification.

Claudia Reyes, a TSTC Digital Forensics Specialist student, celebrates the accomplishment of being the first AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE) student in TSTC’s Cybersecurity program. (Courtesy: Texas State Technical College/TSTC)

A commencement to celebrate

The TSTC campus in Harlingen marked the return to an in-person commencement ceremony Dec. 8 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. More than 300 graduates walked across the stage to accept a TSTC occupational skills award, certificate of completion or associate degree.

TSTC graduates celebrate at the Fall 2021 Commencement. (Courtesy: Texas State Technical College/TSTC)

TSTC congratulates all of its students and graduates for their accomplishments, and looks forward to what the next semester will bring.

Registration for the spring semester at TSTC is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.

