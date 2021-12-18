Here’s a look at the qualified candidates who have filed with the Secretary of State’s Office for elected positions in Hidalgo County’s upcoming primary elections.
The deadline to file was 6 p.m. Monday.
This list, however, is not finalized as local political parties are still in the process of approving applications.
For instance, Toribio “Terry” Palacios and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, who are running in the March 2022 Democratic primary for the county district attorney post do not yet appear on the Secretary of State’s list of qualified candidates, nor does Lina Garza or Adrienne Pena-Garza, who are both running to be chair of the Republican Party in Hidalgo County.
An additional local Republican candidate who is not yet on the Secretary of State’s website is Juan Tijerina, who is running for district attorney, according to a Facebook statement from Pena-Garza, the current Republican Party chair.
This list will be updated as the Secretary of State’s website is updated and is current as of noon Saturday.
Hidalgo County Judge
Democrats:
>> Ricardo “Richard” Cortez
>> Norma “Judge” Ramirez
>> Tania Ramirez
Republicans:
>> Ethelyn Cross
>> Esmeralda Flores
Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 1
Democrats:
>> Rodolfo Rudy Gonzalez
Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 2
Democrats:
>> Jaime Palacios
Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 4
Democrats:
>> Federico “Fred” Garza Jr.
Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 5
Democrats:
>> Arnoldo Cantu Jr.
Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 6
Democrats:
>> Alberto Garcia
Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 8
Democrats:
>> Omar Maldonado
Hidalgo County Probate Court
Democrats:
>> Joanne Garcia
Hidalgo County District Clerk
Democrats:
>> Laura Hinojosa
Republicans:
>> Minerva Diaz
Hidalgo County Clerk
Democrats:
>> Arturo Guajardo Jr.
Hidalgo County Treasurer
Democrats:
>> Lita L. Leo
Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 2
Democrats:
>> Eduardo Eddie Cantu
>> Pablo Soto Jr.
Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4
Democrats:
>> Homero Jasso Jr.
>> Ellie Torres
Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2
Democrats:
>> Jesse Morales
Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2
Democrats:
>> Jaime Jerry Munoz
Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2
Democrats:
>> Juan “JJ” Pena Jr.
Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2
Democrats:
>> Felix Gutierrez Jr.
>> Andre Maldonado
Republicans:
>> Ruben Luna
Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1
Democrats:
>> Jason JP Pena
>> Connie Villanueva
Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 5
>> Daniel Marichalar