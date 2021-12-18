Here’s a look at the qualified candidates who have filed with the Secretary of State’s Office for elected positions in Hidalgo County’s upcoming primary elections.

The deadline to file was 6 p.m. Monday.

This list, however, is not finalized as local political parties are still in the process of approving applications.

For instance, Toribio “Terry” Palacios and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, who are running in the March 2022 Democratic primary for the county district attorney post do not yet appear on the Secretary of State’s list of qualified candidates, nor does Lina Garza or Adrienne Pena-Garza, who are both running to be chair of the Republican Party in Hidalgo County.

An additional local Republican candidate who is not yet on the Secretary of State’s website is Juan Tijerina, who is running for district attorney, according to a Facebook statement from Pena-Garza, the current Republican Party chair.

This list will be updated as the Secretary of State’s website is updated and is current as of noon Saturday.

Hidalgo County Judge

Democrats:

>> Ricardo “Richard” Cortez

>> Norma “Judge” Ramirez

>> Tania Ramirez

Republicans:

>> Ethelyn Cross

>> Esmeralda Flores

Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 1

Democrats:

>> Rodolfo Rudy Gonzalez

Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 2

Democrats:

>> Jaime Palacios

Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 4

Democrats:

>> Federico “Fred” Garza Jr.

Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 5

Democrats:

>> Arnoldo Cantu Jr.

Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 6

Democrats:

>> Alberto Garcia

Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 8

Democrats:

>> Omar Maldonado

Hidalgo County Probate Court

Democrats:

>> Joanne Garcia

Hidalgo County District Clerk

Democrats:

>> Laura Hinojosa

Republicans:

>> Minerva Diaz

Hidalgo County Clerk

Democrats:

>> Arturo Guajardo Jr.

Hidalgo County Treasurer

Democrats:

>> Lita L. Leo

Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrats:

>> Eduardo Eddie Cantu

>> Pablo Soto Jr.

Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrats:

>> Homero Jasso Jr.

>> Ellie Torres

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2

Democrats:

>> Jesse Morales

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2

Democrats:

>> Jaime Jerry Munoz

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2

Democrats:

>> Juan “JJ” Pena Jr.

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2

Democrats:

>> Felix Gutierrez Jr.

>> Andre Maldonado

Republicans:

>> Ruben Luna

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1

Democrats:

>> Jason JP Pena

>> Connie Villanueva

Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 5

>> Daniel Marichalar