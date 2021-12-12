TSTC graduate aims to flourish in surgical technology career

HARLINGEN — Amiel Basave of La Feria began her career as a surgical technologist with Rio Grande Regional Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center a few months ago.

She graduated in August 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology from Texas State Technical College.

When Basave was doing her student clinicals at Rio Grande Regional Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center, she found the company culture there to be very heartwarming.

“During my clinicals the employees were very helpful and willing to teach,” she said.

Basave recalled having difficulty as a student in the area of ophthalmic eye surgery. Now it is an area that she really enjoys.

Jeff Randall, director of nurses for the Rio Grande Regional Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center, remarked that Basave has an incredible work ethic.

“What I truly appreciate is that she has a willingness to get her hands dirty and keep going,” he said.

One of the most important things that Basave incorporates into her job is sterile technique. This involves proper hand-washing, the use of a sterile field, the use of sterile gloves for application, and the use of sterile instruments.

“My perspective is that I imagine it is one of my own family members going into surgery,” she said. “I think of how I would want them to be treated. This is what I do for our patients.”

Basave describes the feeling of working in the operating room as very exciting.

“You will always learn something new,” she said. “As a surgical technician, your focus is to ensure that everything is perfect.”

According to onetonline.org, surgical technologists can earn a yearly median salary of more than $49,000 in Texas. Jobs are expected to increase 14% in the state by 2028.

TSTC offers Surgical Technology at the Harlingen campus, where students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

Registration for the spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.