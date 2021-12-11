Man accused of beating girlfriend to death in Edinburg

Edinburg police have charged a 52-year-old man with murder over the alleged beating death of his girlfriend earlier this week.

A probable cause affidavit identifies the suspect as Adan Roberto Ruiz.

That document alleges he beat 47-year-old Yvonne Salas to death at their residence in a mobile home park in the 1400 block of North Closner Boulevard on Tuesday.

Ruiz is currently being held at the Edinburg Police Department where he is waiting to be arraigned on the murder charge.

That arraignment had been scheduled for 11 a.m., but it has been postponed to 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

[email protected]