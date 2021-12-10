The Cameron County Judge’s Division of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal Service will host its 3rd Annual Toy Donation Drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Five Below located in Brownsville.

The toys donated will benefit families and will help bring joy across Cameron County, county officials said in a press release.

“This Christmas we want to make sure that every child has a smile on their face and is full of excitement as they see a toy underneath their Christmas tree,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said in a press release. “Our outreach tomorrow (Saturday) is to get as many donations as possible and assist the less fortunate families in our community.”

Anyone wishing to donate and help fill Santa’s sleigh this year are asked to please drop off new and unwrapped toys Saturday, or at the two additional locations Monday through Wednesday:

>> Cameron County San Benito Annex: 1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito.

>> Office of Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service / Administrative Building: 974 E. Harrison St., Brownsville.

“Many of us have begun preparing our Christmas list for our family and friends, and together we can extend that happiness to those most in need. Join us in person tomorrow (Saturday,) or feel free to drop off any new and unwrapped toys next week Monday through Wednesday at our two designated locations. Let’s make this and every Christmas one to remember,” Trevino said.