A Sullivan City resident has announced she will run in the Republican primary to seek office as the next Hidalgo County judge.

Esmeralda Flores filed to run on Tuesday, according to her campaign announcement.

Flores was an educator for more than 34 years in various Rio Grande Valley school districts and in Central Texas while earning a PhD at the University of Texas in Austin. She currently owns an educational consulting service called Oasis Educational Interventional Services.

“Ultimately, community service — whether in an educational role or a public service role is her ambition,” the campaign announcement read. “It may sound cliché, but she firmly believes real service arises out of the heart and spirit. She believes that community involvement provides opportunity for those who are skilled in leadership and effective design making can make a positive impact in our society.”

Flores holds a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctoral degree in counseling.

“Using her role as Parental Involvement Administrator she was the pioneer, (alongside 45,000 parents) in bringing the dual enrollment program from STC to La Joya ISD. This program enables high school students to graduate with their Associates Degree alongside their High School Diploma,” the announcement stated.

Flores says she plans a kick-off event in the coming days that will include a news conference where media will be invited to ask her questions about her bid for Hidalgo County judge.