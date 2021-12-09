Jury finds Mission man guilty of sexually abusing extended family member

A jury found a Mission man guilty on Tuesday of more than a dozen counts of sexual abuse of a child.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict against 69-year-old Mission resident Enrique Moreno Sanchez in a news release on Thursday.

The jury found Sanchez guilty of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, six counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact) and six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the release.

Booking records indicate the offense dates ranged from June 1, 2017, to July 17, 2019. Those some records say the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office booked Sanchez into the county jail on Aug. 7, 2019.

Sanchez’s victim was an extended family member who was abused from the ages of 6 to 9, according to the release.

“No child should have to suffer any type of abuse from anyone let alone a family member they trusted,” District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said in a statement. “I commend Chief Hope Palacios and her team for bringing this case to trial, getting a conviction and helping put a guilty man behind bars where he can never abuse a child again.”

Palacios is chief of the DA’s special crimes division.

The release says Sanchez is expected to receive 99 years for the continuous sexual abuse of a child conviction, 20 years on each count of indecency with a child (sexual contact) and 99 years for each count of aggravated sexual assault of a child along with a $10,000 fine on each count.

Those who suspect child abuse are asked to call a 24-hour hotline that’s operational seven days a week, at (800) 252-5400 .

Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.