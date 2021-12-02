HARLINGEN — For nearly three decades, Winter Texans of a local RV resort have been embracing the spirit of the holiday season and making a difference to those in need.

As we approach Christmas, the group is gearing up for another year of giving.

Residents of Harlingen’s Lakewood RV Resort are fundraising for its 28th annual Christmas for the Children project.

The resort’s project is going to provide a full Christmas experience to 14 less fortunate families from a local elementary school, where many of Harlingen Lakewood RV Resort Winter Texans spend hours mentoring students.

With Santa and Mrs. Clause in attendance, project members plan to have a Christmas party for the receiving families at the RV resort.

Families will be treated to cookies, punch, fellowship, groceries, gifts and a hand-made quilt for each child.

The group is hosting a “Dance for Children” event on Wednesday, Dec. 8. from 7 to 9 p.m. to fundraise for the project.

The event is open to the public and will be held at Harlingen’s Lakewood RV Resort, located at 4525 Graham Rd.

Singer and entertainer Leslie Blasing will be performing at the fundraiser.

Donations given at the door of the event will go toward fundraising for the project.

Raffle tickets for a quilt made by residents of the resort will also be available for purchase at the fundraising event.

According to project chair Donna Wright, the Christmas for the Children project started years ago because of the resort’s worship committee.

Wright said being able to create this Christmas experience for families in need warms the Winter Texans’ hearts and it feels good to be able to have a hand in making the holidays happier for these families.

“We receive a warm sense of the season in our hearts, serving God in his work,” Wright added.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT — Dance for Children fundraiser

WHEN — Wednesday, Dec. 8. from 7 to 9 p.m.

WHERE — Lakewood RV Resort, 4525 Graham Rd. in Harlingen