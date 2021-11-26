Two dead in Friday morning crash near La Joya

A one-vehicle rollover resulted in a fatal crash Friday on Jara Chinas Road north of FM 2221 near La Joya with two dead.

The crash occurred at around 8:03 a.m. when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150, occupied by 12 occupants including the driver, for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and evaded, according to DPS

The driver of the Ford continued traveling at an unsafe speed for the dirt road conditions northbound on Jara Chinas Road, and lost control of the vehicle causing the Ford to roll over, DPS said in a news release.

Several occupants were ejected. The driver and nine occupants were transported to local hospitals with major to minor injuries.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene of the rollover. The identities of those who died have not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation.