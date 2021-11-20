Over $1M seized in Brooks County traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than $1.5 million in cash during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County.

On Wednesday morning, a DPS trooper working Operation Lone Star stopped a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281 for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 in addition to two handguns, which were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.

The 43-year-old driver, Miguel Martinez-Navarro of Dallas, was arrested for money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail.

Details regarding Martinez-Navarro’s bail were unavailable as of press time Saturday.