USDA grants $45K for mushroom extracts in Mission

MISSION — Together with U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, held a news conference Sunday to announce $45,450 in federal funding for the production of mushroom extract by One Up Mushroom Products.

Mycological Solutions LLC, doing business as One Up Mushroom Products in Mission, will use the $45,450 grant for working capital to increase the production of dried mushrooms and mushroom tinctures.

The project aims to position the One Up brand as a maker of trusted quality products by expanding their customer base, capturing a larger share of the market, and increasing the overall profitability of the business, according to a news release.

The funds will be utilized as working capital to increase the production of two different types of mushroom extract.

“Small businesses and their owners are often the beating heart of rural communities across this country,” Torres Small said in the release. “The investment we are announcing today demonstrates how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural business owners and the communities they call home at the forefront of economic recovery.”

USDA is financing this investment through the Value-Added Producer Grant program.

The Value-Added Producer Grant program helps agricultural producers take their raw product and turn it into something that adds value to the retail price by helping small agricultural producers and small business owners generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities, increase income and create jobs for people living in rural communities.

Under the Biden administration, the USDA provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life in rural areas.

[email protected]