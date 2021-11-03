Police identify Edinburg man who died after fall from scaffold

The city of Edinburg identified a man who fell to his death from a scaffold Tuesday.

Police said 45-year-old Luis Humberto Gonzalez, an Edinburg resident, was working on a building renovation in the 1200 block of East Canton Road Tuesday morning at the time of the fall.

Police responded to the location just before 9:30 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a 45-year-old man dead at the scene and another 51-year-old man seriously injured,” the release said. “The 51-year-old man was transported to a local area hospital.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, has been notified and an Edinburg Police Department investigation is ongoing, the release said.

