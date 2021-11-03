Southern Careers Institute hosting food drive

Southern Careers Institute’s SCI Cares initiative will be hosting their annual food drive from Nov. 1 thru 12.
Donations can be dropped off to any of their Rio Grande Valley locations. Each campus will be supporting a different local food bank including, Christ the King Food Pantry in Brownsville, Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen, and Amigos Del Valle in Pharr.
Here is a list of all SCI Rio Grande Valley campuses:
- SCI Brownsville, Southwinds Shopping Center, 935 North Expressway, Brownsville
- SCI Harlingen, 1122 Morgan Blvd., Harlingen
- SCI Pharr, 1500 N. Jackson Rd., Pharr