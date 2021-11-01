Police: Citizens help in arrest of intoxicated driver

With the help of some good Samaritans, Brownsville police arrested a 21-year-old man who tried to flee from the scene of a major accident.

People who witnessed the accident and saw Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. running away from the scene followed him and were able to pin him to the ground until police arrived, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Gonzalez was charged with one count of intoxication assault, one count of resisting arrest/transportation, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. His bonds totaled $17,000.

The accident happened Friday at the 300 block of Bowie Street. When police arrived at the location they found a maroon Chevrolet Equinox with extensive damage and a black Toyota Corolla with major damage to the passenger side, Sandoval said.

Police spotted several people pinning a man to the ground who was later identified as Gonzalez. Witnesses told the officers that Gonzalez was the driver of the Equinox that had been speeding in the area, Sandoval said.

The witnesses said Gonzalez got out of his vehicle and went to check on the driver of the Corolla. After checking on the driver, Gonzalez started to run from the scene but was detained by the individuals at the scene, Sandoval said. He said the officer smelled alcohol on Gonzalez’s breath.

The driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old woman, had severe cuts to her head and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

As the officer was trying to get Gonzalez into the police car he was pushing and resisting, Sandoval said. Police found marijuana and cocaine in Gonzalez’s possession.

Police also located several empty alcoholic beverage bottles inside the Equinox and an ice-chest outside the vehicle which contained more alcohol.