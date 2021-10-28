Elsa man faces charges tied to 3-year-old son’s self-inflicted shooting death

The father of a 3-year-old Elsa boy who accidentally killed himself with a gun was arrested Wednesday.

Records show that 25-year-old Salvador Domingo Dueñez Jr. was charged with assault causing bodily injury and making a firearm accessible to a child, leading to his death. He received a $5,000 bond for each charge, totally $10,000, and was released Thursday.

The charges are the latest since his son, Troy Blue Dueñez, found an unsecured gun and shot and killed himself on Oct. 18.

Dueñez turned himself over to the Elsa Police Department on Oct. 21. He was charged then with ​​unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and recieved a $25,000 bond.

Dueñez was also involved in a fight at the viewing service of his son on Oct. 21 at Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa. Arrest warrants were issued for Dueñez and six others.

He has a record of run-ins with law enforcement dating back to Nov. 2, 2015, when he pleaded guilty to deadly conduct (discharge firearm).

An indictment said that he shot at a vehicle on a roadway on Jan. 25, 2017. Dueñez pleaded guilty and received five years probation. However, court records show that he failed to complete that by not abiding by the conditions. He was sentenced to two years in state prison on Sept. 19, 2018.

Dueñez has also pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors, which include two synthetic marijuana cases, a possession of hydrocodone case, evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of a weapon, namely a Smith and Wesson handgun.

His most recent arrest was Sept. 27, 2020, when Edcouch police arrested him on charges of evading arrest or detention.

