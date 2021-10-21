Father of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself surrenders to authorities

The father of a 3-year-old boy who shot and killed himself after finding an unsecured gun turned himself in to authorities Thursday.

Elsa police had been searching for Salvador Domingo Dueñes Jr. since Wednesday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He surrendered to authorities Thursday morning, according to a statement the police department issued on Facebook.

Dueñes’ son shot himself in the chest Monday and died at a hospital later that day.

It’s unclear if the gun belonged to the father, but a judge charged him Thursday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and issued him a $25,000 bond. He was then transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.

No other information was provided.

