The city of McAllen celebrated its seventh annual Fiesta de Palmas event Saturday at the convention center here, where culture and a gradual return to normalcy were celebrated after last year’s cancellation.
The event, which kicked off Friday, was free to the public and will continue to have free admission until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Read the full story
. here
Dressed in their vibrant colors from Vera Cruz, the Danza de los Voladores of Papantla, Vera Cruz preform for a crowd that gathered at Palm Fest at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Seen in motion blur the Danza de los Voladores from the state of Vera Cruz perform for a large crowd that gathered during the Palm Fest festivities at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen . (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]themonitor.com)
Danzart Centro Dancistico of Pharr perform during Palm Fest festivities at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Attendees wear their costumes during Palm Fest festivities at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen . (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
An alter for ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ during Palm Fest at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen . (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The Danza de los Voladores of Papantla sell their wares during Palm Fest at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen . (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Miguel Garza,20 the leader of La Danza de los Voladores (dance of the birdmen) of Papantla, Vera Cruz wears his head piece during Palm Fest at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Oct.,23,2021 in McAllen . (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Happy to be back: McAllen celebrates Fiesta de Palmas’ return