Edcouch-Elsa to require masks as part of the dress code

The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District board unanimously approved handbooks for secondary and elementary schools that include a provision that allows the district to require masks as part of the dress code.

It’s the latest move that school districts across Texas are implementing to bypass a ban on mask mandates issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Paris Independent School District in Paris, Texas, was the first to announce a similar measure Tuesday.

Edcouch-Elsa’s board voted on the measure Wednesday, according to a Thursday news release from the district.

“By adding this requirement to our dress code we will be able to ensure that our students and staff are protected against the spread on COVID-19,” EEISD Board President Chris Morales said in the release.

The board intends to amend the handbook as necessary, school officials said.

