As healthcare providers and local officials work to protect public health during yet another spike of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations throughout the Rio Grande Valley, health experts are encouraging local residents to take all available measures to safeguard themselves against the virus.

While utilizing proven safety measures such as the use of face coverings and frequent hand washing are important keys to protection against COVID-19, health officials have long maintained that the best way to bring the pandemic to a close for the United States is through vaccination.

Dr. Beverly Zavaleta, physician adviser at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville, said that while she is encouraged that so many local residents have chosen COVID vaccination, more work must be done to promote vaccination among those who have not yet received the vaccine.

“I’m encouraged that so many people have already been vaccinated,” she said. “However, every person I’ve admitted to the hospital recently with COVID pneumonia was not vaccinated. Many said that the reason they delayed their vaccine was that they wanted to ask their doctor about it. If you feel this way, don’t delay — ask your doctor and get your questions answered. The COVID vaccine is recommended for almost everyone.”

Vaccinations remain the key element to COVID protection, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that vaccinated individuals take care when traveling and partaking in large indoor gatherings.

“Unlike last year, travel and gatherings are now possible thanks to a safe and effective COVID vaccine. According to the CDC, if you want to travel and attend events, get vaccinated before you do so, and make sure that all in your group do the same. If there are young children or vulnerable adults in your group, such as elderly or people with suppressed immune systems, they need to mask up when in public,” Zavaleta said. “All people should follow the CDC masking guidelines to avoid catching and spreading COVID due to an event or a trip, especially because of the highly-contagious Delta variant. While the Delta variant is more easily spread during unmasked indoor gatherings and indoor dining, the COVID vaccines are extremely effective at preventing what matters most: Severe disease and death from COVID. Get vaccinated and get back to life!”

While keeping up with the latest COVID guidelines offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention can be daunting, there is always information available to help local residents make the right decisions to protect themselves against COVID-19, Zavaleta said.

“Even as a physician, I find it challenging to keep up with the COVID guidelines. But I keep in mind that the COVID guidelines change because the coronavirus changes, and when the virus changes, the riskiness of different behaviors changes,” she said. “For example, the CDC mask guidance has always stated that unvaccinated people should wear a mask indoors in public or for indoor gatherings. Now, due to the highly-contagious COVID Delta variant that is present in Cameron County and much of the U.S., the CDC recommends that fully-vaccinated people who live in an area with high levels of Delta variant should return to wearing a mask when gathering indoors or in public. In addition, if you are immunocompromised you should continue to wear a mask in public regardless of the level of circulating Delta variant.”

In addition to the listed guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, there is also an available treatment for those who are in the early stages of COVID infection. Monoclonal antibody therapy has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and can help patients in the early stages of infection avoid hospitalization due to severe complications associated with COVID-19.

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. These antibodies are administered via intravenous infusion and are designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

“One lesson learned from the last COVID surge is that the outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion for patients who qualify is one of the best ways to prevent COVID hospitalizations,” Romero said. “To that end, we want everyone to be aware that there are multiple locations in the community with these offerings.”

For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy available in our area, contact your physician, and for the latest CDC guidelines on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

MONOCLONAL INFUSION THERAPY LOCATIONS in Cameron County currently:

>> My NuRx Pharmacy – Contact 956-230-5565 and Referral Form located online at https://www.mynurx.com/covid-19 with services available in Harlingen and Brownsville;

>> Emergence Medicine – Contact 956-616-5225 with infusion services offered in Harlingen and South Padre Island;

>> Smith Family Medicine – Contact 956-689-5506 with infusion service offered in Raymondville.