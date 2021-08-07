Pharr resident accused of shooting, killing man over money

A Pharr man is being charged with murder after allegedly pointing a gun and shooting the victim in the chest over borrowed money, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jose Asencion Hernandez was allegedly already upset from a previous incident with a friend when he shot and killed the victim, who Hernandez said owed him money, the affidavit read.

Officers responded to the incident Tuesday and made contact with a man who witnessed the shooting.

The witness said that he and three other individuals, including the victim and Hernandez, were outside his residence drinking beer.

Hernandez had left the residence only to later return with what was described in the affidavit as a long gun with a brown stock.

The victim was standing close to the home lighting a cigarette when the witness observed Hernandez go to his vehicle where the weapon was at and proceeded to shoot the victim, the affidavit stated.

The witness said he ran to the victim when he saw blood pouring out the victim’s left shoulder, according to the charging document.

He then told Hernandez to leave his residence and did so in a black Chevrolet HHR.

As of Saturday, Hernandez is currently booked on a $1 million bond, records show.

