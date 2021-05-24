DHR to host 5K in honor of cancer survivors 

EDINBURG — The DHR Health Advanced Care Center will host its inaugural Purple Project 5K on June 26 in celebration of cancer survivors across the Rio Grande Valley.

Nationally recognized as Cancer Survivor Month, June serves as an opportunity for survivors to celebrate their fight against all cancers.

“We chose June because of the significance of National Cancer Survivor Month, but also purple because purple encompasses all cancers,” April Chapa, community outreach coordinator at DHR Health Advanced Care Center, said. “Purple is for all cancer survivors and it also is the color of hope, so we also wanted to celebrate hope and healing for our cancer patients.”

This event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

Participants may enjoy music, contests and “a workout to celebrate hope during cancer survivors month,” according to the event’s flyer.

“It’s gonna be fun to celebrate our survivors,” Chapa said. “I hope to have a little VIP section for the survivors.”

The DHR Health Advanced Care Center will also host a small ceremony during the event for those who have lost their battle to cancer.

Chapa said the center has planned this event to bring the community together to celebrate hope.

“One color, one run, one fight,” she said.

Chapa encourages families and businesses to register and support this event.

DHR is particularly excited to host this event given the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic DHR Health has hosted its monthly cancer support group through drive-thrus and parking lot gatherings to practice social distancing.

This event will serve as the center’s return to normalcy because it will be in person.

Cancer survivors must pay $10 to register for the event, walkers must pay $20 and runners $25.

The proceeds of the 5K will go to the Renaissance Cancer Foundation which offers cancer education, emotional support and financial help for underserved patients, easing the burden cancer patients face when it comes to paying for needed expenses, according to Marcy Martinez, director of public relations and corporate communications at DHR Health.

All participants will receive race apparel, which includes a Purple Project T-shirt and a purple disposable mask, as well as a timing chip for runners, a race bib and more.

The first 500 to finish the 5K will receive a finishers medal.

Those interested in this event may register online before the June 4 deadline at www.dhrhealth.com/purpleproject5k.

For more information regarding this event call (956) 362-2114.

ayanez@themonitor.com