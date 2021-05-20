Cameron County reports 11 COVID cases

Cameron County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

The new cases raises the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 40,966, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Wednesday.

The new cases include five people in the age group of 10 to 19, three people in their 20s, one person in her 30s, on person in his 40s and one person in her 60s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito.

There have also been an additional 68 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 38,374.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Wednesday, 51.48% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 65.56% has received at least one dose. In addition, 74.86% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 85.59% has received at least one dose. For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.