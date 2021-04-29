The city of McAllen is offering free admission to the International Museum of Art and Science to those who get vaccinated during a clinic on Friday.

The first-dose vaccine clinic, held in conjunction with the McAllen Independent School District, Hidalgo County and Texas National Guard, will be located at the McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

The clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer 2,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a news release issued by the city.

Doses will be administered on a first come, first serve basis, requiring no pre-registration for those 18 and over.

Anyone who receives their first or second vaccine shot at Friday’s clinic and shows a vaccination card with “MCC” will receive free admission to IMAS during the month of May.

Each person with “MCC” on the vaccination card will be able to visit the museum, located at 1900 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen, as many times as they want in May.

“We hope this encourages those who need an incentive to get vaccinated,” Ann Fortescue, president and executive director of IMAS, stated in the news release.In an effort to run the clinic as efficiently as possible, individuals are asked to download Hidalgo County registration documents, fill them out and bring them to the clinic. Those documents can be found at https://www.mcallen.net/covid19/docs/Packet-1stDoseRegistration.pdf.