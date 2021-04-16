Cold front to arrive late tonight, cooler weekend

A strong cold front will arrive in the Valley Friday night and continue through the weekend.

The National Weather Service says it will bring thunderstorms, a chance of large hail and possible flooding in the Zapata, Starr, and Jim Hogg County.

Forecasters say the storms will weaken as they move into Hidalgo County between 1 to 8 a.m., but once the front arrives, we’ll experience strong northern winds and periods of light rain. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

The NWS says the Starr and Zapata counties could see two to five inches of rain fall in less than two hours.