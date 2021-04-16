Court grants bond for BP agent in drug conspiracy case

A federal magistrate judge granted a U.S. Border Patrol agent a bond in connection with a case in which he allegedly conspired with others to distribute meth, according to court notes.

Eulalio M. Rodriguez, a Border Patrol agent stationed in Zapata, allegedly worked with two other men, Arturo Trejo and Gumercindo Vasquez-Guerrero, to distribute a large quantity of cocaine and meth in August 2020, the criminal complaint against him stated.

On Wednesday, via video conference, the court granted Rodriguez a $75,000 bond after the government stated on the record that it was not opposed to a bond for the Harlingen man.

Rodriguez, 35, faces at least one drug conspiracy charge related to a federal case that began in August 2020 as a result of intercepted messages between him and a Mexican national discussing the price and travel arrangements for the contraband.

As part of the conditions set for Rodriguez, the court noted that it must approve where Rodriguez resides while on bond.

His co-defendant, Trejo, also had his video conference bond hearing, and like Rodriguez, the government did not oppose bond. Records show the court granted Trejo a $100,000 bond.

Vasquez-Guerrero, remained in custody Friday after formally waiving his bond hearing April 7, records show.

If convicted of the drug conspiracy and distribution charges, all three men face up to 10 years in federal prison.

lzazueta@themonitor.com