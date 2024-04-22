Custom ice cream sandwiches shop set to open in SPI

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An ice cream shop known for its custom ice cream sandwiches is set to open next month on South Padre Island — just in time for summer.

The Baked Bear will be located at 100 E. Swordfish Street.

“We are thrilled to bring The Baked Bear’s delightful treats to South Padre Island,” said franchisee Kenny Alford. “Our mission has always been to create an environment where joy and deliciousness go hand in hand.”

Customization is at the heart of The Baked Bear, which allows customers to mix and match different cookies, brownies and ice creams to create their perfect ice cream sandwich, the release stated.

In addition to over a dozen cookies and ice cream flavors, the menu also includes vegan and gluten-free customizations.

The grand opening for The Baked Bear is scheduled for May 17, which will offer one free ice cream sandwich to the first 100 people in line.

“We’re excited to join this vibrant community and share our passion for quality, creativity, and flavor,” Alford said in the release.