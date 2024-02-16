Festival aimed at empowering border artists set to return this weekend in Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A border-focused film festival aimed at empowering artists to explore non-traditional storytelling and media through collaboration and experimentation to illuminate under-represented border narratives is returning for a second time this weekend.

MIRAAA Media Festival returns Saturday and will take place at ENTRE Film Center, located at 415 W. Jackson Ave in Harlingen. Additionally, the festival will also hold a day in Laredo on Feb. 24 at the Laredo Center for the Arts, located at 500 San Agustin Ave.

The first MIRAAA Media Festival was held in August 2021, which was held virtually due to COVID-19.

This year’s festival will highlight the work of 28 filmmakers from the Texas/Mexico border and across the world, as well as five commissioned new works by artists in the RGV and Laredo.

The festival is free and open to the public, with the programming suitable for ages 12 and older; minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The program follows:

>> 12 p.m. ENTRE Film Center opens >> 12:45 p.m. Festival opening remarks >> 1-2:30 p.m. Program 1 (Documentary) and Program 2 (Narrative) >> 3-4 p.m. Art exploration and snack break >> 4:30-6 p.m. Program 3 (Experimental/Video art) and Program 4 (Animation) >> 6:30-8 p.m. Communal dinner catered by chef Luna Vela of Neighborhood Molino >> 8:30-10 p.m. Program 5 (Commissioned artist collaborations and panel) >> 11 p.m. Doors close

Both days will include the same program, which will include films, an artist panel and incorporate local art and culture from the RGV and Laredo on their respective days, the press release stated.

Those seeking to attend the festival are asked to RSVP, with a separate RSVP required to join the communal dinner. Both RSVPs for the Harlingen day can be found here. Those seeking to attend the Laredo day can RSVP here.

The festival will also be held virtually at https://www.twitch.tv/miraaamediafest

MIRAAA Media Festival is collectively organized and produced by Josue Ramirez of Trucha; independent artist Natalia Rocafuerte; Andres Sanchez of ENTRE Film Center; C. Díaz of ENTRE Film Center; Maritza Bautista of Daphne Art Foundation; Lizett Montiel of Laredo

Film Society; Andrea Ortiz of Laredo Film Society; and Norma Ortiz of Laredo Film Society.