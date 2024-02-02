Original Valley play highlights culture, time travel 

Only have a minute? Listen instead

“Back to the 956,” an original play about a broken family, Valley culture, a time traveling machine and alternate universes is set to open Saturday night at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium.

Presented by Creative Arts Studio (CAS) and written by Theatre Program Coordinator Priscylla Guzman and CAS co-founder Augusto Contreras, the drama and comedy play has two acts.

“Back to the 956” is essentially about a Valley daughter with a broken family trying desperately to help her mother deal with sadness. Venting to her best friend who is in love with her, he offers her a solution to her problems.

He tells her about a secret time machine that his parents are working on. Disregarding the consequences of time travel, she uses the machine to help her family resolve their issues but essentially alters the future and creates a new timeline.

Just the second theater production from CAS, Guzman said the idea for the original play comes from brainstorming and researching Valley historical events.

“That’s just what sparked the idea like, Oh my God, what about ‘Back to the Future’ and then I was like, ‘Let’s go back to the 956?,’” she said. “It’s very loosely based on the movie. The only thing that’s connected is the title and the fact that they go back in time.”

Guzman said she told the actors it is a beautiful opportunity for them because they don’t have research to do on their character.

“They have to invent the research themselves,” she said. “Basically create a character and the depth of the character that doesn’t exist.”

Guzman said she encourages people to come see the play which features culture, community, drama, comedy and thinks a lot of people are going to relate to it.

Opening night is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with two shows on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here for $10 or at the door for $15.