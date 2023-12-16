Harlingen woman dies at scene of crash in Mercedes; driver in critical condition

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Harlingen woman was killed after the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in a crash on Interstate Highway 2 in Mercedes on Friday.

Vanessa Villarreal Moreno, 41, of Harlingen, died at the scene of the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Saturday.

DPS said the crash occurred at around 4:36 p.m. on Interstate 2 where a Ford Focus, which was occupied by Moreno and an unidentified female driver, and a Dodge Ram driven by a male “collided” on the highway.

The driver of the Focus was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and is in critical condition, according to DPS.

“The driver of the Dodge was not transported to a hospital,” DPS said in the release.

Troopers’ investigation into the crash remains ongoing as DPS indicated that more details would be revealed soon.