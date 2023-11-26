Driver, passenger arrested in Palmview area hit-and-run crash involving trooper

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A state trooper was released from a local hospital after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run crash outside of Palmview early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

DPS said they also arrested the driver and passenger of the vehicle. Authorities say they had fled the scene.

Mission resident Tania Flores, 20, was charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer. Flores’ passenger, 17-year-old Jonathan Lopez, of Mission, was also charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously said in a news release that the trooper’s unit, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was stationary at a stop sign facing southbound on Western Road, north of 5 Mile Line Road north of Palmview, at around 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning when a silver BMW passenger car crashed into the unit.

DPS said the car, which was occupied by Flores and Lopez, was heading southbound at the time and “disregarded a stop sign,” colliding into the Tahoe.

The trooper has not been identified, but DPS initially said that EMS transported the officer to a local hospital for their injuries.

Flores and Lopez were transported to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

As of early Sunday afternoon, neither suspect had yet received a bond.