A four-year-old child has died in a Donna house fire.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday evening that deputies responded to the 9200 block of Guadalupe Drive in Rural Donna at approximately 3 p.m. in rural Donna.

“Deputies along with Fire Departments from the area arrived at the location and found the residence was engulfed in flames,” the news release stated. “Deputies received information from family members that a 4-year-old male child was possibly still inside the residence.

“Once the fire had been extinguished, firefighters found the burnt body of the child inside the house.”

Sheriff’s investigators and Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators arrived at the scene and are conducting a joint investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Information can be submitted anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS or by calling Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.