McAllen to host PAW Patrol live show at performing arts center

PAW Patrol is on a roll!

The pack of six rescue dogs is coming to the Rio Grande Valley with Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group’s new show “PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite.”

The live show, which is based on the popular animated series, is heading to the McAllen Performing Arts Center, located at 801 Convention Center Blvd. in McAllen, on Nov. 11 and 12.

The new production will feature an interactive live show where audiences can help the rescue dogs navigate their mission to save Robo Dog, whose evil clones cause chaos across the globe.

As honorary members of the pack, participants will help Ryder and his crew return to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.

The show will also feature visual effects and a musical score that will encourage plenty of singing and dancing.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the McAllen Performing Arts Center box office.

Prices start at $44 in addition to a $4 facility fee. VIP packages are also available starting at $109, which includes a premium seat and exclusive photo op with the PAW Patrol characters.