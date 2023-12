Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory

Only have a minute? Listen instead

By SCHUYLER DIXON | AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Aubrey made four field goals to start his career a record 30-for-30, and the Dallas Cowboys pulled even in the NFC East with their 15th consecutive home victory, 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Cowboys (10-3) weren’t deterred by Jalen Carter’s 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown, winning their fifth consecutive game since a loss at Philadelphia that gave the Eagles a two-game division lead.

The Eagles (10-3) lost three fumbles and didn’t score an offensive touchdown as quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had the first fumble, lost consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

While the Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker with an extra NFC East victory, the Eagles would take the division title on subsequent tiebreakers if they win their remaining four games.

Aubrey became the first kicker with two of at least 59 yards in the same game, connecting from 60 yards late in the first quarter. His 59-yarder in the third allowed Aubrey to surpass Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker, who each had a pair from at least 58 yards.

The 28-year-old rookie added a 45-yarder in the fourth and another from 50 in the final two minutes, extending his NFL record for perfection to start a career.

With Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calling plays from the sideline just four days after an emergency appendectomy, Prescott had a career-best seventh consecutive game with at least two TD passes.

The Dallas offense bogged down after Prescott’s first-half TD passes, but two big completions for first downs to tight end Jake Ferguson, including a hurdling effort early in the fourth quarter, led to Aubrey’s last two field goals.

The Cowboys were cruising when Prescott lost control of the ball while being sacked by Fletcher Cox in the third quarter, and Carter picked up the loose ball and ran untouched to get the Eagles within 24-13.

Down two touchdowns late in the third, Philadelphia couldn’t convert on fourth-and-8 from the Dallas 30-yard line. Stephen Gilmore made the open-field tackle on DeVonta Smith, who later had the third lost fumble for Philadelphia, ending any realistic hopes of a rally.

CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup had the scoring catches for Dallas, and Rico Dowdle had a 1-yard plunge that was originally called short but overturned when the Cowboys challenged.

Prescott was 24 of 39 for 271 yards, and the Cowboys limited Hurts to 197 yards passing and 30 rushing.