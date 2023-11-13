Southwest Airlines ups alcoholic beverage prices ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Southwest Airlines is raising prices on beer, wine and liquor ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dallas-based carrier last adjusted pricing for onboard beverages in 2018 and reviewed the airline’s “position” to keep fares low while offering flexibility to its passengers, according to Tiffany Valdez, Southwest spokeswoman. That led to a decision to implement what Southwest calls a “modest change” to the pricing of beverages, effective Nov. 15.

“Even with these changes, Southwest remains competitive within our industry and customers flying with us can select from free non-alcoholic beverages and snacks on our flights, including soft drinks, juices, coffee, tea and water,” Valdez said in an email.

Beer on Southwest, Miller Lite, Lagunitas IPA and Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale, will now be $7, previously $6. Southwest’s wine, which includes Cruset Brut sparkling wine, Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, Mossel Bay Chenin Blanc Chardonnay and Stone Cellars California Rosé, is upped to $8 from $6. All liquor on Southwest will now be $9, formerly $7.

In 2022, Southwest brought back alcohol sales after stopping during the pandemic. The number of unruly passenger reports also spiked in early 2021 with the federal implementation of mask mandates, causing some issues with flight attendants and crew members across all airlines during the pandemic.

Flights traveling 175 miles or less will only have water for passengers. Southwest will continue to offer free non-alcoholic beverages on flights traveling 176 miles or more. For Southwest travelers flying between Hawaii and the continental U.S., Southwest will have more snack options available.

