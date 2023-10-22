Brownsville police investigating death of woman found in middle of the street

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in the middle of the street.

In a Facebook post, police said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of west 5th Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police, alongside Brownsville EMS, responded to the scene and found a woman unresponsive in the middle of the street.

She was “later pronounced deceased,” the Facebook post stated.

Police say the investigation is active. No other information was immediately released.