Brownsville police investigating death of woman found in middle of the street

Brownsville police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in the middle of the street.
In a Facebook post, police said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of west 5th Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police, alongside Brownsville EMS, responded to the scene and found a woman unresponsive in the middle of the street.
She was “later pronounced deceased,” the Facebook post stated.
Police say the investigation is active. No other information was immediately released.