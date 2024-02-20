Only have a minute? Listen instead

By Ebony Williams | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

Dictionary.com released its list of popular terms added for 2024. This year, Gen Z slang dominated the entries, along with a few revisions.

Gen Z members — sometimes called zoomers — were born between 1997 and 2012.

“It’s 2024, and the pace of language change is as rapid as it has ever been,” said Dictionary.com “Our lexicographers are updating the dictionary more frequently than ever, doing the human-scale work of documenting words across the vast spectrum of the always-evolving English language. And wow, the variety is real.”

Not only were there 327 new entries, but also 173 new definitions and 1,228 revised definitions.

Here are 10 words inspired by Gen Z you might not have heard, and definitions Dictionary.com gave them.

>> The ick: Noun. A sudden feeling of disgust or dislike, often in response to the actions of another person.

>> Mid: Adjective. Mediocre, unimpressive or disappointing.

>> Bed rotting: Noun. The practice of spending many hours in bed during the day, often with snacks or an electronic device, as a voluntary retreat from activity or stress.

>> Boobne: Noun. Informal. Pimples or a rash in the area of the breasts or on the upper back, caused by a bra that chafes, is not clean, or is made of material that is allergenic or not breathable.

>> Pretty privilege: Noun. An unearned and mostly unacknowledged societal advantage a person has by fitting into the beauty standards of their culture.

>> Greedflation: Noun. A rise in prices, rents or the like that is not because of market pressure or any other factor organic to the economy, but is caused by corporate executives or boards of directors, property owners, etc., solely to increase profits that are already healthy or excessive.

>> Barbiecore: Noun. An aesthetic or style featuring playful pink outfits, accessories, decor, etc., celebrating and modeled on the wardrobe of the Barbie doll.

>> Bussin’: Adjective. Great; wonderful; amazing.

>> Squish: Noun. An intense feeling of infatuation that is not romantic or sexual in nature — a platonic crush.

>> Skiplagging: Noun. The practice of purchasing an air ticket for a flight with a layover at one’s true destination, getting off at the layover point, and skipping the last leg of the flight: a workaround to avoid paying a higher fare for a direct flight to one’s destination.

While these terms are new to the outlet, it’s not always new to the language, as slang is forever changing and sometimes generational. Some other terms added have been referenced and used over the years, like the turf toe, cheat code, girl dad, and high-intensity interval training.

