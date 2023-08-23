Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, controlled substance charges

Only have a minute? Listen instead

By Michael Gehlken | Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday in Frisco and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon, Frisco police officials said.

The 2022 second-round pick is accused of possessing less than 1 gram of THC, an extractable active ingredient found in marijuana and often used as a concentrate, a Frisco police spokesperson said. Williams was not found with marijuana. The alleged THC, as a Penalty 2 Group substance, drew a felony charge.

The weapons charge was a misdemeanor.

Williams, 24, played 28 snaps Saturday in the Cowboys’ 22-14 preseason loss in Seattle and practiced Tuesday. The Cowboys declined comment but are aware of the arrest and addressing the matter directly with Williams.

Additional details about the arrest, including the context for Williams being searched, were not immediately made public.

The situation is subject to NFL review as a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL generally waits until the legal process concludes to consider levying a fine or suspension, so it is unlikely the arrest will result in any games missed for Williams during the 2023 season.

Early this year, Williams was formally charged with misdemeanor reckless driving following his role in a Dec. 22 car crash in Plano. He drove as fast as 98 mph in a 55-mph zone, weaving between vehicles, in the final seconds before colliding with a vehicle that turned in front of him, Plano police said in an arrest affidavit.

Shortly before the collision, a witness called 911 and reported Williams for speeding, running a red light and weaving between lanes. On Jan. 17, Williams turned himself in for booking, was assigned a $5,000 bond and released, one day after the Cowboys’ first-round playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to police, neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the collision.

Williams suffered minor injuries that caused him to miss the Cowboys’ Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

