WESLACO — Eli Rodriguez always saw wrestling as his ticket to a free education.

The Weslaco High senior began competing in grappling sports at just 4, showing promise even then while competing against kids nearly two years older.

Then his senior year happened.

After not seeing much playing time his first three years on the gridiron for Weslaco High, Rodriguez was handed the keys to the backfield during his final high school season and ran with them, emerging as one of the top backs in South Texas.

The breakout senior campaign made him once again fall in love with the game of football, the sport he once named his future career during a career day in elementary.

With a reignited love for the game, Rodriguez is now ready to take on the next level of competition, signing to continue his football career at Texas Lutheran during a ceremony Wednesday at Weslaco High School.

Texas Lutheran is an NCAA Division III university located in Seguin that competes in the American Southwest Conference.

“The initial goal for me was to have my wrestling career take me to college,” Rodriguez said. “After this football season, it lit a fire in me that gave me a love for the game again. It made it into something I wanted to pursue. It just feels amazing. This is truly a dream come true. My hard work has paid off. It is just a fever dream.”

Rodriguez’s breakout season came as no surprise to those who have known the running back for the past four years.

The senior bell cow honed his craft in silence while waiting for his moment, building up his strength and elusiveness through wrestling and developing his speed on the track.

All that came together this past season, with Rodriguez using a combination of power and speed to rumble his way to 1,936 total yards and 26 total touchdowns.

His dominant performance helped earn Weslaco High’s first district title since 2015 and also garnering him The Monitor’s All-Area Football Player of the Year honors.

“Those years in wrestling and track, it developed me into the person I am now,” Rodriguez said. “The wins and losses, it showed me how to treat things and how I can come back from things. It just developed my game. I got better every rep on the mat and on the track.”

More impressive than Rodriguez’s big numbers was his ability to make big plays during the games’ biggest moments.

During Weslaco High’s district-opening victory over Harlingen High, Rodriguez caught the go-ahead score during the final seconds to secure the 35-32 victory.

Against Los Fresnos, he exploded for more than 250 rushing yards and four scores during the second half to lead his team past the Falcons 42-23 on the road.

During Weslaco High’s regular-season finale against San Benito, Rodriguez came up big again, taking a pass from Andres Sepulveda 62 yards to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. They went on to win in double overtime and secure the 32-6A crown.

“Truly the mindset in those moments are my teammates,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve been there for me my whole career. Some of these guys I played with my whole life. If I can do anything to help us out and get a win, I’m going to do it. I just try to go out there and give it my all every play.”

With his high school career in the books, Rodriguez is now set to join a team that fielded seven RGV athletes last season, including San Benito standout defensive back DeAnthony Mireles and Edinburg Vela athlete Justin Navarro.

Whether he sees the field from Day 1 or not, Rodriguez is prepared to wait for his moment once again, knowing when it arrives, he’ll be more than ready to shoulder the load.

“Right now, I can honestly say that I am nowhere near my peak,” Rodriguez said. “I think Texas Lutheran can bring my peak out.”

