Falcons sweep Raiders; Four teams tied for 1st in District 32-6A

BROWNSVILLE — District 32-6A was shaken up again Tuesday night as the chase for the gold ball heats up.

The Los Fresnos Falcons swept the Brownsville Rivera Raiders at Rivera High School to create a log jam atop the district standings.

“I am so proud of them,” Los Fresnos head coach Anissa Lucio said of the sweep. “I think that we needed this, and we needed to find our rhythm again.”

Los Fresnos cruised in the third set 25-15 after winning a battle for the second set.

“I was really proud of how they remained a team even when times were tough they still found and looked towards each other,” Lucio said. “I think us just being a team really helped us.”

Los Fresnos overcame a six-point deficit as the Raiders closed in on the second set. Shiloh Jones, Jenna Rios and Jessietheresa Brisky were all clutch in helping the Falcons win the set 29-27.

Brisky has stepped up for the Falcons the last two games at the net with blocks, as well as hitting.

“She (Brisky) has been so huge for us,” Lucio said. “We told her that you have it in you. With how we were playing in the beginning, we told her we need get you going. Once we told her that, it was very clear that she set her mind to it.”

Brisky said she could not have done it without her teammates.

“I had a hard time coming back up, but my coach helped me and the team captains (Jones and Rios) talked to me and they have helped me put confidence in myself,” Brisky said. “It is all thanks to them too.”

Los Fresnos maintained a seven-point advantage for most of the first set before closing it out 25-21. Brownsville Rivera’s Melanni Garza, Briana Ibarra and Xandria Johnson made outstanding plays especially at the net for the Raiders Tuesday night.

The Raiders and Falcons split their district meetings this season. Only four matches remain in district.

The Falcons win and other results across the district created a four-way tie for first place. Los Fresnos, Brownsville Rivera, Weslaco High and San Benito are all 4-2. Harlingen High is 2-4 and Brownsville Hanna are 0-6.

“Every single game is tough,” Lucio said. “It is competitive and we know that every game counts from here on out. We are excited.”