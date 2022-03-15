RGV FC’s Emilio Ycaza earned a spot on the USL Championship’s Week 1 Team of the Week for his efforts during the Toros’ 1-0 victory over Oakland Roots SC on Saturday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

Ycaza was one of 18 players selected to the weekly team, earning a spot on the bench.

He played a key role in the Toros’ opening-night victory, tallying the assist on what would be the game-winning goal by Frank Lopez during the 34th minute. The win marked a second consecutive year the Toros have won their home opener.

Ycaza also recorded a team-high five chances created, while completing 38-of-44 passes for an 86% accuracy rate.

The Toros return to action at 9 p.m. Saturday, taking on reigning USL champion Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.