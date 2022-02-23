After a three-year career with the Valley View, star striker Pablo Torre has decided to cut his senior season short and pursue other options.

“I want to thank coach (Damian) Magallan and my teammates,” Torre said. “I also want to thank the media and the fans for their support these past years.”

The decision comes in the middle of district play, with the Tigers sitting at 7-0-1 through one round. Prior to leaving the club, Torre had netted seven goals in five district appearances, including a hat-trick Feb. 11 against McAllen Memorial in what would be his final high school game.

“He was the captain and the standard for our team,” said Valley View assistant coach Damian Magallan, who has coached Torre since his freshman year. “It’s going to be difficult, but we have a team that’s fighting and working with a mentality that Pablo won’t be here but we can still come out ahead with this.”

Torre, a four-year letter winner with the Tigers, scored a Valley-leading 37 goals during 14 district games last season, helping the Tigers capture their eighth district title. He added 12 goals during the Tigers’ six playoff contests, leading Valley View to its third state tournament appearance in the last four seasons.

He solidified his position as arguably the best boys soccer player in the Valley with a five-goal performance during 5-2 victory over San Antonio Southwest in the Region IV-5A quarterfinals, snapping the Dragons’ 45-game winning streak and sending his team to the next round.

Torre was named The Monitor’s 2021 All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year, while also earning the All-Valley Sports Boys Soccer Player of the Year award last season.

“He’s been one of the few kids who in their freshman year was able to go to a state tournament and play as a starter,” Magallan said. “He’s worked really hard during his four years. He’s a kid who has come out ahead in academics on top of being talented. I’m very happy for Pablito and all his accomplishments. A little sad because I wanted him with us for his senior year. But at the same time, I know he has other dreams way bigger.”

