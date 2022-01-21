Peñitas officials plead guilty in bribery, kickback scheme

Two Peñitas officials pleaded guilty for their roles in a bribery scheme, resulting in them forfeiting a total of nearly $1 million.

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery, Peñitas chief of staff Andres Morales, 41, and Place 1 Councilmember Alex Guarjardo, 38, were convicted of participating in a bribery scheme that involved bribes and kickbacks to public servants and officials.

Payments were made in exchange for official votes or recommendations in support of granting energy savings contracts at various Hidalgo County political subdivisions.

As part of their pleas, both men have agreed to forfeit $739,910.71, and $202,000, respectively, which they retained as proceeds from the scheme.

According to the news release, Morales also admitted to making false statements related to the purchase of a firearm.

“Morales and Guajardo admitted to receiving over $1 million and $275,000, respectively, and to paying thousands in bribe and kickback payments to others,” the release read. “Those included La Joya Independent School District trustees and an administrator in exchange for their official votes and recommendation of the projects.”

Additionally, Morales pleaded guilty to making false representation in connection to the purchase of the firearm.

Specifically, he falsely claimed on firearms form 4473 that he had not been convicted of a felony, which he had, the release further read.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Department of Agriculture, Texas Department of Insurance and McAllen Police Department.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa set sentencing for April 6. Morales and Guarjardo each face up to five years in federal prison for the bribery-related conviction. Morales also faces a maximum five years in prison for the firearms offense.

Both men were permitted to remain on bond pending the sentencing hearing.