McAllen businesswoman announces bid for Republican Party chair

A McAllen resident and businesswoman has announced she is running to be the next chair of the Hidalgo County Republican Party.

Lina Garza made the announcement Monday.

“The grassroots are an integral part of our Republican Party and I want to bring that leadership into our Hidalgo County Republican Party,” Garza said in the release.

She is an industrial engineer and a member of the evaluation committee of IREX, an organization that partners with more than 100 countries around the world to empower youth, cultivate leaders, strengthen institutions and to extend education.

“Our work includes reducing corruption, stopping disinformation, and building social trust,” the organization says on its website.

Garza also mentioned corruption in Hidalgo County and what it has done to the community, which is why she says in her announcement that it’s time for “a leader that will stand the fight for Faith, Freedom, and Prosperity.”

The candidate says she is also a consultant, political activist, has a Master’s of Business Administration and worked in the banking industry before establishing a successful business.

Garza, a Colombian American with dual citizenship, also says she is the marketing director for one of the largest coffee growers in Colombia and says she believes Republican policies benefit business.

She said she hopes to share conservative principles with the community to garner Republican support for local, state and congressional races.

“We stood up for Trump and I will stand up for our County Executive Committee, Candidates and Community,” Garza said. “Now is the time to take our county back to True Conservative Republican Leadership and Values.”