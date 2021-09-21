Gallegos, Pullam named National Blue Ribbon Schools

The Brownsville Independent School District announces today that two elementary schools, Dr. Ruben Gallegos Elementary and Mittie A. Pullam Elementary, were named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students over the past five years.

Pullam Elementary was recognized for Exemplary High Performing and Gallegos Elementary was recognized for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing. Both will receive a plaque and a National Blue Ribbon School flag at the awards ceremony to be held in Washington, D.C. in November.

The official announcement was made today by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. In Texas, public schools are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments. Each nominated school has an economically disadvantaged population of 25 percent or more.

“We are very pleased to have Pullam and Gallegos Elementary recognized by the Department of Education for their commitment to providing the highest quality instruction,” said BISD superintendent René Gutiérrez. “I want to thank the students, parents, staff, teachers, and administrators for their outstanding work and dedication in supporting our mission to graduate students who are prepared to excel in higher education and successfully pursue career opportunities.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools that have high student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations. Since the program’s founding, 9,000 schools across the nation have received this prestigious designation.

This award recognizes the efforts and dedication of the schools’ personnel in the pursuit of academic excellence. Gallegos and Pullam Elementary were nominated by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency in February 2021 as two of 26 Texas public schools.

RELATED READING