New CEO named for Edinburg-based credit union

Andy Reed has been appointed the new president and chief executive officer of Security First Federal Credit Union.

The credit union’s board of directors selected Reed and described him as an accomplished senior executive with 17 years of experience.

“The Security First Credit Union Board of Directors is excited to welcome Andy Reed to our family,” Paula Sauceda, board chairperson, said in a news release Thursday. “Andy’s vast credit union experience will help us continue our legacy of being the oldest credit union in the Rio Grande Valley and being Always Family, Always First for our member’s financial needs.”

Reed previously worked at Baylor Health Care System Credit Union in Dallas, where he served as the president and CEO. There, he focused on the credit union’s overall strategic objectives, reduced reportable loan delinquencies and doubled first mortgage loan origination two years in a row.

He has prior experience working as president and CEO at Texas People Federal Credit Union in Fort Worth, where he returned it to profitability in his first year by increasing income, and reducing expenses and delinquency.

“I’m excited the next chapter in my career has brought me to the Rio Grande Valley to join the Security First family,” Reed said in the release. “Security First has a rich history of serving the Rio Grande Valley and I’m looking forward to working with the team, my industry colleagues, and the local community to continue the tradition of Always Family, Always First. Security First is well positioned to ‘be the good’ in the Rio Grande Valley and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Reed holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from LeTourneau University.

He is currently an active member of Cornerstone Credit Union League’s Awareness and Outreach Committee and Resources Advisory Committee. He has also served as a trustee for the Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation since 2017.

Reed previously served on the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council Executive Committee for six years, holding the position of chairman from 2015 to 2017. He was also named Business Development Professional of the Year by the Credit Union National Association and a Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine in 2013.

Security First Federal Credit Union was founded in 1947 and is a $467 million credit union with its headquarters based in Edinburg, and eight branches throughout the Valley.